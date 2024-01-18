Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Alex Braun knew the significance of the match instantly, because for the Woodbury senior wrestling is more than just a pursuit.

It's a way of life.

Braun is the No. 1-ranked 145-pounder in Class 3A, a defending champion who hasn't lost a match in nearly two seasons.

But when he saw that Willmar's Conlan Carlson was his opponent in a match earlier this season, he grew more determined to win than usual.

Woodbury wrestling coach Justin Smith says that Braun and his father "have memories like elephants when it come to anyone who may have gotten the upper hand against Alex" in the past.

Conlan was the last wrestler to beat Braun, in the semifinals of the individual state tournament in 2022. Conlan accidently stepped on Braun's foot and caused a broken bone in his leg. It ended Braun's state tournament.

Braun has made himself an elite wrestler — he broke the school record for career victories with his 232nd earlier this month — with his unwillingness to cut corners and ability to learn from setbacks.

"It's all about the extra practice," Braun said. "I'm always doing the extra work. And I try to lift [weights] every day. I get up around 5:45 a.m., get to school around 6 and lift until 7:15, when I start my school day."

Braun brought extra motivation when he wrestled Carlson, who is ranked No. 3 at 145. It wasn't much of a match. Braun beat Conlan by a tech fall in less than two periods.

Mission accomplished.

Braun doesn't just seize opportunities to improve, he creates them. At a tournament in North Dakota last summer, he wrestled in two weight classes, seeking more matches. He won both.

He's committed to wrestling for Oklahoma next season. He knows collegiate wrestling presents problems that he doesn't face in high school. So he'll rarely take a day off.

"If I don't keep my attention on wrestling, I might slip and start losing," he said.