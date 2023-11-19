Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka's adapted soccer team expected a tighter game than the first time it faced Minneapolis South during the regular season, a 7-3 victory.

But scoreless at halftime in a championship game?

"They weren't worried," Robins coach Marcus Onsum said. "They just knew that they had to come out and put together a few minutes of their best soccer and the rest would take care of itself."

Senior Jose Leon Estrada's goal less than a minute into the second half led to his eventual hat trick and a 4-1 Robins victory over Minneapolis South in the PI Division at Stillwater High School.

Eighth-grader Hector Vega Flores scored the other goal for the Robins (9-0).

Winning the state championship was both "satisfying" and "exciting," even though the goals didn't come right away in the game, Leon Estrada said.

"It felt tough at the same time, but I was doing my best to get it in the goal," he said.

The Tigers (7-2), playing in their first PI championship game, got a goal from Junior Dockter.

Blazing Cats make it a three-peat in CI Division

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 8, Dakota United 1: A senior-heavy squad got a pair of hat tricks on the way to its third consecutive championship in the CI Division. The undefeated Blazing Cats (11-0) finished the season with a victory over Dakota United (8-3).

"I felt exhilarated," senior Zach Temple said. "I think we did the best we could as a team. It's good."

Caden Roseth scored the first goal early and finished with four. In between, Temple produced a natural hat trick before halftime. They are among seven seniors on the team.

"Caden somehow is just able to find the net," Blazing Cats coach Shawn Tatge said. "Just a natural goal scorer. And Zach is a great complement for him. Just a motor, and is able to get him the ball."

It's the third year in a row that these teams have met in the championship game. It's a bit of a rivalry now, Tatge said.

Roseth is the program's all-time leading scorer, and he knew how he scored four more Saturday.

"Because I was ready," Roseth said.