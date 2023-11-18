Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Visitation became a high school girls swimming state champion for the 10th time in a row Saturday.

The Blazers won two of the three relays and three individual races at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus and scored 397 points, winning the Class 1A championship.

Second-place Delano scored 194.5 points, and Mound Westonka-Holy Family took third with 168.

The state record for consecutive girls swimming state titles is 12 by Virginia in 1930-41, decades before the Minnesota State High School League began sponsoring a state championship in 1975.

Visitation won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 37.01 seconds, with sophomore Katie Miller on the first leg and sophomore Maggie Farley anchoring. Seniors Elizabeth Burke and Ella Passe swam the middle legs.

The 400 freestyle relay also went to the Blazers, in 3:30.37. Miller, Burke and Passe were involved again, with senior Anna Farley swimming anchor.

Mound Westonka-Holy Family won the other relay, the 200 medley, in 1:47.42, with Catherine Dueck, Kate Johnston, Camille Ness and Jaylyn Storm swimming. Visitation finished second.

Passe won two individual races for Visitation, the 500 freestyle in 5:00.44 and the 200 freestyle in 1:51.38. Anna Farley was the Blazers' other individual champion, in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.55. Passe and Farley also were state champions in 2022.

Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler of Monticello won twice, the 100 freestyle in 51.28 and the 50 free in 23.14. Carly Bixby of Blake also was a double winner, in the 100 backstroke in 54.81 and the 100 butterfly in 54.53.

Hallie Drossel of Melrose won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.73.

Avery Lommel of Delano was the diving champion, scoring 380.65 points.