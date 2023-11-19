Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Edina led from wire to wire Saturday to win its second straight Class 2A girls swimming and diving state title and its seventh of the past eight.

The Hornets jumped out to a lead in the first race of the finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus, setting a state record of 1 minute, 41.48 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay.

"It was really important to get the lead," Hornets sophomore Libbi McCarthy said. "It takes away some of the nerves."

McCarthy anchored that relay team along with the champion 200 freestyle relay team. She also won the 50 freestyle.

St. Michael-Albertville's Lily Van Heel won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Maddie Reed won the 100 breaststroke and was a member of Stillwater's winning 400 freestyle relay team. Minnetonka's Paige Dillon (200 freestyle) and Annabelle Wentzel (100 butterfly) won their events. Shakopee's Arianna Zelen (100 freestyle) and Prior Lake's Ivy Solt (500 freestyle) also claimed individual titles.