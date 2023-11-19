Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis Washburn's Madeline Kohel broke the all-time state diving record Saturday and became the first diver from a Minneapolis high school to win the state championship since 1976.

Kohel dethroned reigning two-time champion Gabby Mauder of Woodbury at the girls swimming and diving state meet in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

Kohel scored 529.2, breaking the record set by Megan Phillip in 2018 by 12.2 points. She's the first Minneapolis diver to win the event since Crissy Curry of Minneapolis West in 1976.

"[Breaking the record] was a big goal of mine this year," said Kohel, who broke several pool records in Minneapolis this season. "I'm very happy to have done it."

Kohel and Mauder train together at the University of Minnesota. There is a competition in the pool, but neither is disappointed to lose to the other.

"[We] are teammates. We practice with each other every day. It's super exciting to share what a state championship feels like," Mauder said. "I'm really just super excited for her and finding a way to get a personal best."

Said Kohel: "It's bittersweet because it's her senior year. I know she works super hard. She's very talented and driven."

Mauder, a senior, finished second, but she beat her winning scores from 2022 and 2021.

Kohel entered the final day with a 22.55-point lead over Mauder and a 58.2-point lead over third-place Ellis Landry of Maple Grove.