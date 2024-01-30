Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand gets to the two big stories from Monday night right away. The Wolves (and their fans) were teetering before a big win over Oklahoma City restored order and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They won 107-101 despite what Anthony Edwards considered poor officiating.

6:00: The Twins, meanwhile, made their first big move of the offseason by trading longtime infielder Jorge Polanco to the Mariners for a starting pitcher, relief pitcher and two prospects. Seattle got the best player, but the trade should be good for both teams.

12:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show to talk through the Super Bowl matchup and the Vikings' offseason so far. Are they playoffs telling us anything about roster building? And is trading Justin Jefferson something the Vikings should consider?

39:00: T.J. Hockenson had surgery, while the Gophers women's basketball team got bad news about Mara Braun's injury.

