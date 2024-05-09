Introduction: In part one of Thursday's huge lineup, host Michael Rand looks at what has been powering the Twins, who have won 14 of their last 16 games -- including a 6-3 win on Wednesday -- to improve to 21-15 overall and just 2.5 games back in the AL Central. A big part of it is the hitting of Ryan Jeffers, who is fourth in the majors in slugging percentage. And Chris Paddack won his fourth decision in a row in Wednesday's victory.

8:00: Bally Sports North General Manager Randy Stephens joins the show to offer BSN's perspective on the pricing dispute with Comcast that led to Bally Sports channels being removed nationwide from Comcast last week. What is Stephens' message to fans, and where do we go from here?

21:00: NBA teams losing their cool..

