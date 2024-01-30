T.J. Hockenson had surgery Monday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Vikings announced.

The 26-year-old tight end tore the ACL and the medial collateral ligament in the knee during a loss to the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24. Surgery was delayed until the MCL, which did not require repair, could reach a stage of healing.

The surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache from the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, and the Vikings termed it "successful" in a news release.

Hockenson played the final part of the season despite injured ribs and had a career high 95 catches for 960 yards. He signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $68.5 million Aug. 31.

The former Iowa star was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by Detroit, which traded him to the Vikings in November 2022 for draft picks. The Lions used one of those picks, a second-rounder, to take Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in the 2023 draft. LaPorta had 86 receptions as the Lions won the NFC North and later advanced to the NFC Championship Game.







