Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The big discussion point, and a debate that will rage for a while, is whether the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell erred in being too aggressive on fourth down attempts -- aiding a San Francisco comeback victory in Sunday's NFC title game. Reusse boils it down succinctly: Campbell was an idiot.

Meanwhile, there is fresh concern about the Timberwolves after another bad loss to the Spurs. Is this the start of a second-half slide, or are some recent lapses against bad teams just a lull?

Plus thoughts on the Wild and TwinsFest.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports