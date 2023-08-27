Bemidji State has long been known for its successful men's hockey program. Over the last couple of years, its football program has been earning a lot of attention.

The Beavers are coming off back-to-back 10-victory seasons — their first 10-win seasons in program history — and are preseason favorites to win the NSIC conference title. They are ranked No. 10 in the D2Football.com preseason poll.

The Beavers edged Minnesota State Mankato for the top spot in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll. It's the first time the Beavers have been named the preseason conference favorite since 2007.

In the MIAC, St. John's and Bethel appear to be the favorites. The Johnnies are ranked No. 6 in the D3football.com poll, while the Royals are ranked No. 14. In the UMAC, Northwestern (St. Paul) is looking to repeat as conference champions.

Here are 10 things to watch this fall.

1. With Upper Iowa leaving to join the Great Lakes Valley Conference, the NSIC is down to 13 teams in football. NSIC teams will play 10 conference games and, for the first time since 2011, have a regular-season nonconference game.

2. Four quarterbacks in NSIC history have passed for more than 10,000 yards in their career — Winona State's Jack Nelson (12,007), Upper Iowa's Cole Jaeschke (11,581), Augustana's Trey Heid (11,300) and Southwest Minnesota State's Blake Gimbel (10,530). A fifth could join the group this season: Bemidji State's Brandon Alt. A fifth-year senior from Cottage Grove, Alt has thrown for 8,109 yards in his two seasons as a starter. He has passed for 8,649 yards in his career. Last season he was third in Division II with 3,864 passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes (38).

3. Minnesota State Mankato, which was 10-3 last season, is ranked No. 7 in the D2Football.com preseason poll. The Mavericks are led by running back Shen Butler-Lawson, who rushed for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and quarterback Hayden Ekern, who rushed for eight touchdowns and threw 17 touchdown passes.

4. Scott Underwood begins his second season as Southwest Minnesota State coach. The Mustangs were 4-7 last season — their most victories since 2018. Brian Bergstrom begins his second season as the Winona State coach. The Warriors went 8-4 last season and reached the postseason for the first time since 2018.

5. MSU Moorhead receiver Gage Florence made quite an impression last season as a freshman. The Sawyer, N.D., native was second in D-II with a school-record 100 receptions (for 996 yards and six touchdowns). He caught an NSIC-record 21 passes (for 215 yards and three touchdowns) against Mary.

6. St. John's, which has won or shared 12 MIAC titles since 2001, is led by preseason All-America tight end Alex Larson. The Johnnies have reached the D-III playoffs eight consecutive times (there were no playoffs in 2020).

7. Bethel has been ranked in 44 consecutive polls, including this year's preseason poll, marking the second-longest streak in school history. The Royals were ranked in 53 consecutive polls from 2010-2014. Coach Steve Johnson, the leader among active D-III coaches with 244 career victories, must find a replacement for graduated quarterback Jaran Roste, Bethel's career leader in passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. George Bolt is the most experienced of the five quarterbacks in camp. The senior has thrown for 375 yards in 17 games in his career.

8. It's been 20 years since a team other than Bethel, St. John's or (former MIAC member) St. Thomas won the MIAC football title. Concordia (Moorhead) won the title in 2004.

9. This is the third season of a divisional format for the MIAC. The top teams in the Northwoods Division and the Skyline Division — based on intradivision record — will meet Nov. 11 to determine the MIAC champion and automatic D-III tournament qualifier. The top team from the Skyline will play host to the game this year.

10. Northwestern (St. Paul) opened last season with four consecutive nonconference losses before going 6-0 in UMAC play to earn its first conference title since 2016. Caden Cantrell passed for 1,983 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.