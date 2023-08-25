Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Joe Alt

Notre Dame offensive line

The 6-8, 322-pound former Totino-Grace star had a breakout sophomore season earning Associated Press All-America first team honors after starting at left tackle in 2022. Has 21 consecutive starts for the Irish.

Bryce Benhart

Nebraska offensive lineman

The 6-9, 315-pound Lakeville North product has started 28 of the last 30 games at right tackle for the Cornhuskers, including 11 in 2022. Ranked as No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2019 prep class.

Aidan Bouman

South Dakota quarterback

The Iowa State transfer from Buffalo, Minn., took over to lead comeback win vs. Southern Illinois and started final five games. Threw for 892 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception while completing 61% of his passes.

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman

Florida wide receiver

Played in 12 games on special teams and as a backup wideout. Had season-high 53 yards receiving in Las Vegas Bowl vs. Oregon State. Played at Armstrong before prep school and junior college.

DeVonne Harris

Wyoming defensive lineman

The Big Lake native was an all-state tight end in high school, but he switched to defensive end in college. Last season, Harris led Wyoming in sacks (eight) and was second in tackles for loss (13).

Jaxon Howard

Louisiana State defensive lineman

The 6-4, 240-pound Cooper standout was the No. 1 player in the 2023 class in Minnesota. He stood out in the spring game and could be in line for a spot in the LSU rotation as a true freshman.

Riley Mahlman

Wisconsin offensive lineman

Former No. 1 player in Minnesota's 2021 class out of Lakeville South. The 6-8 redshirt sophomore had six starts and played in seven games after missing six games with an injury.

Eli Mostaert

North Dakota State defensive lineman

Former Lakeville North star recorded 7½ sacks, tied for fourth in the league in 2021. But he was sidelined with a broken leg after two games last season. Returned to play in the FCS title game.

Will Mostaert

North Dakota State defensive lineman

Eli's twin brother started 13 games while moving to defensive tackle. Honorable mention All-Missouri Valley selection after recording 33 tackles, including 1½ sacks.

Spencer Rolland

North Carolina offensive lineman

Former All-Ivy League first teamer at Harvard transferred to North Carolina last season. Started 13 games at right tackle for a Tar Heels passing attack ranked second in the ACC in 2022.