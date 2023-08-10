More younger golfers who spend more are adding up to higher revenues this summer at Bloomington's municipal Dwan golf course.

Compared to last year, according to city parks officials, the number of rounds played so far in 2023 is up 8%, and and gross revenue is up over 19%. June and July each saw revenue up more than $50,000 over 2022.

Bloomington attributes the growth to an industry-wide increase in demand for tee times, and more interest from women, younger players and golfers of color — and more spending at the course.

"The younger demographic is also spending more on food and beverages and golf shop sales which has contributed to positive sales increases in both departments," read a report to the city parks commission last week.

Lots of sunny days have helped, with fewer rounds rained out — though some have been cancelled for bad air quality and excessive heat. Little rain has meant stressed turf and trees, and more work for the grounds crew to keep the course up.