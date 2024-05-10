Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A motorcyclist suspected of speeding was killed in a collision with a car in Brooklyn Park, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of N. Oxbow Creek Drive and N. Quail Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist lost control and slid into the car. Emergency medical responders declared the rider dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.

Police said the driver was alone and survived the crash, but details of any injuries have not been released.

The motorcyclist was heading east on Oxbow Creek Drive and collided with the westbound car as its driver turned left, said Police Inspector Elliot Faust, who said it was too early in the investigation to determine who had the right of way.

However, Faust added, "we do believe speed of the motorcyclist was a contributing factor in the crash."



