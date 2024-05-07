A member of Carver County's Board of Commissioners was charged Monday with misdemeanor domestic assault after he allegedly shoved his wife while outside a church.

Matthew Steven Udermann, 44, was charged Monday in Carver County District Court after being booked early Sunday evening into the Scott County jail in the alleged assault.

The incident took place a little before 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside Westwood Community Church, west of Chanhassen, according to a police citation. Before the alleged shove, Udermann's 38-year-old wife asked him where their child was, according to a prosecutor's request for a no-contact order.

Udermann said the child was in the car, and his wife opened the door. Udermann allegedly began driving the car in reverse while the door was open, the attorney for Chanhassen wrote.

Udermann got out of the car and grabbed her "with both hands and pushed her," the prosecutor alleged. His wife reported feeling "shaken" by the incident. A witness said the shove caused her to lose her balance and stumble backward, the filing added.

The commissioner was given a conditional release from jail Monday afternoon, court records show. Conditions include having no contact with the alleged victim or visiting her house in Chaska.

Udermann's attorney did not return requests for comment Monday. In an email, Udermann did not comment on the incident and directed inquiries to his lawyer. He was first elected to the Carver County Board in 2020, according to his commissioner page.

Carver County Administrator David Hemze said the county "is aware of this concern and has no comment at this time."