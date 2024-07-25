A 3-year-old boy from Crystal who was bitten during an attack by two pit bulls last week in a Brooklyn Park home's back yard is not expected to survive, according to the family.

Natasha Palacios Vega and Charles Allen, parents of Covil, are preparing their son to be an organ donor, read an online fund-raising campaign begun to help the family cope with expenses related to the incident on June 19 in the 7500 block of N. Brooklyn Park Drive.

Officers arrived, saw the pit bulls attacking Covil and shot both dogs, according to police. One dog died, while the other was injured and taken to an animal care facility. Police have yet to provide an update on the dog that survived.

Officers gave medical attention to Covil ahead of an ambulance taking the victim to a nearby hospital, police said. The fundraiser posting added that Tasha was bitten on her leg and has had multiple surgeries.

The posting Wednesday by friend Dustin Chromey noted that the boy's donated organs "will save more children's lives in hopes that no other parent has to endure the pain that they are experiencing right now."

On Tuesday in Brooklyn Park, a 7-year-old girl was attacked around 4:40 p.m. in the 7500 block of N. Janelle Avenue, police said. The girl suffered superficial injuries, according to police. Officers killed the dog when it tried to attack a boy as they secured the canine, police said.

Officials said the dog was at large in the area before it attacked the girl.

Law enforcement has yet to announce whether anyone will be held criminally responsible for either attack.

Star Tribune staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.








