Two dogs attacked a toddler Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Park and inflicted critical injuries until police arrived and shot both animals, officials said.

The incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of N. Brooklyn Park Drive, police said.

Officers arrived, saw two pit bulls attacking a 3-year-old and shot both dogs, according to police. One dog died, while the other was injured.

Officers gave medical attention to the child ahead of an ambulance taking the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition, police said.

The wounded dog was taken to an animal care facility, according to police.

Police have to identify the child, the dogs' owner or address what legal consequences there might be.
























