A woman suspected of indiscriminately shooting at cars over the past few months has been arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Several tips from the public led investigators to Latoya Weston, who was arrested about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at her residence in West St. Paul, according to Ramsey County jail records and St. Paul police.

Police had asked the public for help in identifying and finding Weston, and "two of the tips were spot-on and very helpful," said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Weston, 44, declined to give a statement to police, Linders said.

Weston is accused of shooting at a vehicle with children inside on Oct. 19 at University Avenue and Dale Street, Linders said.

She also is accused of shooting at another driver on July 1 in Maplewood near the intersection of Beam Avenue and Hwy. 61.

Weston remained in jail Thursday and has not been assigned a court date.