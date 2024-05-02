University of Minnesota Interim President Jeff Ettinger told students and faculty Thursday that a deal has been reached to disband a pro-Palestinian encampment that had set up on the Twin Cities campus for three days.

The announcement came after Ettinger and others held a series of meetings with the leaders of student groups who had been calling on the U to divest from companies with ties to Israel, provide amnesty for people arrested during protests and meet other demands.

"While there is more work to do, and conversations are still planned with other student groups affected by the painful situation in Palestine, I am heartened by today's progress," Ettinger wrote in the email. "It grew out of a desire among those involved to reach shared understanding."

The protest at the University of Minnesota was one of many that have happened at colleges across the country over the past two weeks. As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday, 30 tents had been set up on the lawn on the U's Northrop Mall.

Ettinger told students and faculty the dozen buildings that had been closed will reopen at noon Thursday and "the student coalition has agreed they will not organize disruptions at upcoming final exams and commencements, allowing those activities to continue as planned."

Final exams are scheduled to begin Thursday. The U holds multiple graduation ceremonies, which are happening this week and next week.

Ettinger's email included a copy of an agreement outlining where the U stands on the students groups' requests and promising to hold additional meetings with their leaders.

It said the U will "make a good faith effort" to provide information about its holdings in public companies and to allow students to speak at the Board of Regents meeting next week about their calls for divestment.

The agreement said the U will not ban employers from campus but will allow protest leaders to meet with Career Services to "discuss appropriate mechanisms you could use to advocate to other students around their choices of potential employers."

It also said it will allow students to work with people running international programs "to identify the process to explore a program affiliation with one (or more) Palestinian universities."

The agreement included information on how students can report complaints and said the university "will commit to advocate to the Minneapolis City Attorney for lenient remedies for those previously arrested in connection with last week's encampment."

University police arrested nine people last week, after U leaders said they violated a U policy prohibiting encampments.