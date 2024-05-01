Tornado sirens rang throughout Minnesota Wednesday except in the Mankato area, where Blue Earth County officials say an unknown malfunction prevented sirens in south-central Minnesota from going off.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a press release a monthly siren test at 1 p.m. failed as none of the county's sirens worked. Nearby sirens in North Mankato, part of Nicollet County, also failed as they're connected to the Blue Earth County system.

Emergency personnel are working to identify and fix the system's issues. An additional test will take place once the sirens are working again. County officials say other warning systems will be used, including federal IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) text messaging, if severe weather takes place before the sirens are fixed.