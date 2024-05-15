Tap the bookmark to save this article.

First responders in southwestern Minnesota pulled a man trapped inside a grain bin to safety on Tuesday afternoon and are investigating how the mishap happened.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a male victim submerged in a grain bin on 211th Street in Balaton, Minn., after those on site were unable to locate him, said Chief Deputy Brian Bose.

The victim, whose name nor age has been released, was rescued. No information about the man's condition has been released.

Personnel from several agencies responded to the scene, Bose said.

The incident remains under investigation.