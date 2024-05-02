A New Hope man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy outside a Plymouth apartment complex in a dispute over high-end sneakers.

Hans K. Madave, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court by Judge Daniel Moreno. Madave initially plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder for his role in the Nov. 14, 2022, death of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, Minn., in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place; he later tried to withdraw that plea, but Moreno retained it.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Madave is expected to serve the first eight years of his 13⅓-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Madave's desire to reverse his guilty plea saw him claim that he was "not guilty, and the shooting ... was not reasonably foreseeable as a probable consequence of committing or attempting to commit the intended robbery," defense attorney Ira Whitlock wrote to the court in March.

Co-defendant Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., 21, of Plymouth, is suspected of firing the fatal shot. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced on Jan. 2 to a 23-year term. He is expected to serve about 14 1⁄4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers arrived at the apartment parking lot and saw a wounded Johnson inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver of the SUV and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, but Johnson refused and Sirleaf shot him, the driver said.

Officers found one of the sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.



