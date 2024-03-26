Against the advice of his attorney, a New Hope man has decided to rescind his agreement to plead guilty in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside a Plymouth apartment complex during a dispute over high-end fashion sneakers.

Hans K. Madave, 21, made his intention known Monday during a hearing in Hennepin County District Court stemming from him being charged with second-degree intentional murder for his alleged role in the Nov. 14, 2022, death of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, Minn., in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

Madave's attorney, Ira Whitlock, gave the court a heads up in writing a week earlier that he opposed his client's desire to back out of the plea deal.

"The defendant claims he is not guilty, and the shooting, which ultimately led to the death of the victim, was not reasonably foreseeable as a probable consequence of committing or attempting to commit the intended robbery," Whitlock wrote.

Madave remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail ahead of a May 1 court appearance, when his motion to withdraw his plea will be heard.

The plea agreement filed in November between prosecutors and the defense called for Madave to "testify truthfully against co-defendant" Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., of Plymouth, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and is suspected of being the gunman in the killing.

In exchange, prosecutors had agreed to go below state guidelines and pursue a sentence ranging from 12.5 to no more than 15 years for Madave.

However, the 21-year-old Sirleaf chose not to go on trial, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced on Jan. 2 to a 23-year term. He is expected to serve about 14 1⁄4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

According to the complaints:

Officers arrived at the apartment parking lot and saw a wounded Johnson inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver of the SUV and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, but Johnson refused and Sirleaf shot him, the driver said.

Officers found one of the sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.



