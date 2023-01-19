If any theme emerged from Wednesday's season-ending news conference with Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, it's of a franchise that is intent on trying to continue to have it both ways.

That notion is embedded in the somewhat oxymoronic term "competitive rebuild" embraced when those leaders took over. To restock talent on an aging roster while still trying to compete at a high level is a tricky proposition.

It requires the right decisions on high-priced veterans, having confidence in capable replacements, and deft salary cap maneuvering that balances short-term needs with long-term consequences — all without the befit of a top-tier draft choice that can alter a franchise's trajectory.

The Vikings pulled off the "competitive" part in 2022 to a degree few of us could have expected, winning 13 regular-season games and cruising to their first NFC North title since 2017.

But there was far less evidence of the "rebuild," with holdover veterans largely playing the starring roles while younger players served apprenticeships or rehabbed injuries.

It all leaves the Vikings in a fascinating position heading into 2023, one that I talked about on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast in identifying the five most important things Adofo-Mensah said.

Adofo-Mensah said of Kirk Cousins, "The expectation is that he will be our quarterback next season," a declaration that implies both short-term stability and the possibility of wiggle room.

Cousins is entering the final year of his contract, and trading him now might be prudent if the Vikings were really serious about a rebuild and aligning an inexpensive young QB's prime around that of a soon-to-be very expensive Justin Jefferson. But it becomes harder to fathom after a 13-4 season in which Cousins led comeback after comeback.

Adofo-Mensah expressed confidence in the 2022 draft class, mentioning linebacker Brian Asamoah as an example of someone who didn't play much but gained valuable experience.

There were hints of some roster turnover on an aging defense, but at the same time Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings will need to factor in both the leadership and on-field contributions of veterans when considering moves like extensions that could ease near-term salary cap pressure.

Adofo-Mensah suggested some elements of winning close games is repeatable while expressing hope that an ascending team shouldn't need to win by such thin margins as it progresses. He talked of the idea that in some industries emotion needs to be removed from rational decisions but also noted that the emotional element of a football team is a feature of its culture.

These aren't necessarily contradictions, just illustrations of the complicated task ahead. An honest assessment of the talent on the 2022 roster, particularly defense, is suggestive of a more aggressive rebuild than would be advocated for solely based on their record.

If Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell inherited a puzzle, the past year turned it into a paradox: The better their season got, the harder their decisions became.

And the moves they make in the coming months will tell us a lot about how much they really value process vs. results.