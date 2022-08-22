Ahead of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair kickoff, the Star Tribune wants you to take a trip down memory lane.

What's the wildest thing you've experienced at the Great Minnesota Get-Together? We're looking for the absurd. The random. The ridiculous. Were you one of the unlucky few who got stranded on the Stratosphere in 2012? What about 2007, when a bull got loose and charged the All You Can Drink milk booth? We want to hear that State Fair story you just can't forget.

Share yours below and you might be featured in an upcoming story.