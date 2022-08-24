See more of the story

The Star Tribune's State Fair booth is more than flavored lip balm. There are interviews with newsmakers, live entertainment, talks about food and conversations with authors. Here's our lineup:

Aug. 25: James Lileks with a guest and his lip balm review at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.; Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin with Michael Rand at 2:15 p.m.; Dan Whenesota with Michael Rand at 3 p.m.

Aug. 26: Patricia Lopez and Laura McCallum host Gov. Tim Walz at 10 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 10:30 a.m.; James Lileks at 11:30 a.m.; Lopez and McCallum with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at 12:30 and attorney general candidate Jim Schultz at 1:30; Michael Rand and Chris Hine with Tim Connelly, Timberwolves president of basketball operations, at 2 p.m.; and the Taste section's Nicole Hvidsten and Joy Summers talk new fair food at 3 p.m.

Aug. 27: James Lileks at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 28: Curious Minnesota Trivia; A cookbook signing and Q&A with Stephanie Hansen of Stephanie's Dish and author of "True North Cabin Cookbook" at 12:30 p.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 29: Patricia Lopez and Laura McCullum host Minnesota secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett at 11 a.m. and Secretary of State Steve Simon at 1 p.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1:30 p.m.; Richard Chin with the kids' group Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band at 3 p.m.; Jerry Zgoda with the Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair at 4 p.m.

Aug. 30: Michael Rand with Chip Scoggins and Patrick Reusse at 11 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Aug. 31: Richard Chin with singer/composer Siama Matuzungidi at 11:30 a.m.; Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: Curious Minnesota Trivia with Trivia Mafia at 1 p.m.

Daily: Get this year's lip balm flavor — Blueberry 'cakes — daily at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (one per person, while supplies last).

The Star Tribune's booth is on Carnes Avenue, at the bottom of the grandstand ramp. For more information, go to startribune.com/statefair; schedules are subject to change.