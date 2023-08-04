'Only Murders in the Building'

Everyone wants to play with Steve Martin and Martin Short. That explains why the third season of their hit comedy has appearances by Matthew Broderick, Linda Emond and other Broadway dignitaries. Then there's Meryl Streep. This isn't just a cute cameo. The most accomplished actor of her generation plays Short's love interest and a prime suspect in the killing of a pompous star (Paul Rudd). Streep does everything from nailing a torch song to doing pig impressions. She even pokes fun at her reputation as the Accent Queen. This is still the Martin/Short show. But the duo smartly leaves plenty of opportunities for their greatest guest to steal the spotlight. Tuesday, Apple Plus TV

'Happiness for Beginners'

Ellie Kemper has the gift of delivering sunshine. So it's a little disappointing to watch the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star come across as such a grump. She plays an English teacher who hopes an intense hiking trip will bring her joy. But the trail offers few challenging obstacles — or opportunities for Kemper to show off her comic chops. The journey would have been more entertaining if she was sharing a tent with former colleagues from "The Office." Netflix

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'

The first season of this series earned lots of praise, as well as questions about historical accuracy. Expect the same mixed reactions to these seven new episodes that focus on the 1980-84 rivalry with the Boston Celtics. I'm not sure Larry Bird is as scary as actor Sean Patrick Small makes him out to be, but it sure is a hoot watching him terrorize anyone who gets in his way. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Inside the Iranian Uprising'

Journalists have had a tough time getting into Iran since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who appears to have been killed for violating the country's strict dress code. So "Frontline" had to rely on cellphone footage of protests, taken by Iranian citizens. The approach works, thanks to activists risking their lives to expose the truth. Currently streaming on tpt.org, 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Untold: Johnny Football'

The latest installment of this stellar sports documentary series focuses on the rise and fall of Johnny Manziel, the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy. Interviews with Manziel and his family remind viewers that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. Tuesday, Netflix