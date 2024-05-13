Farewell, Amethystine

By Walter Mosley

Mulholland | Out June 4

It's 1970 Los Angeles and for Easy Rawlins, the "times they are a-changin'." His detective agency is "out there in the world making sense out of things that are hidden," pal Mouse is "talking revolution," and Easy has "committed to the case of the missing ex." The ex of a client named Amethystine, that is, a forensic accountant with possible ties to racketeering. As Easy gets drawn in deeper, he discovers the case may connect to his friend Mary Donovan, "who was like a great novel — just one read through was not enough to understand what it means." This is another masterful mystery from Mosley, worth reading twice.