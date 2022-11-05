Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky completed a season of dominance Saturday, winning the Class 3A girls' cross-country state championship at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Nechanicky finished first with a time of 16 minutes, 47.7 seconds. She's the fourth Minnesota runner in history to break 17 minutes in a 5,000-meter race, and she has done it four races in a row. She's ranked third in the nation by DyeStat.com.

Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year, in 17:39.8. She was followed by Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen, in 17:48.6.

Wayzata also won the girls' team title. Minnetonka took second in the team competition, and Mounds View took third.

Races in three classes were to continue Saturday. Check here for more results.