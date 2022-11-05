Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis schools landed a 1-2 punch Saturday in the Class 3A boys' cross-country championship race in Northfield.

Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones sprinted over the finish line first and used both hands to make a "W" gesture in honor of his school. He finished in 15 minutes, 11.8 seconds.

Minneapolis Southwest junior Sam Scott followed close behind in 15:15.3. The two athletes, who often cross paths running in their city, embraced following the race.

"Made my move on the hill … and I knew it was just me and Sam right next to each other," Jones said.

Said Scott: "It just feels awesome to finally give the city some representation."

The results speak to the work being done for cross-country programs at the Minneapolis schools, Washburn coach Curtis Johnson said, pointing out that Roosevelt, South and Henry started program recently.

"It really is a testament to a good district supporting the teams," Johnson said.

Wayzata successfully defended its team title with a score of 57. Rosemount finished second and Lakeville North third.