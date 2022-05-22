The warning buoys that are typically upstream from the Rum River dam in Anoka were damaged and are now gone, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Their absence was noticed Friday. Work is underway to repair the damage to the buoys but it isn't known when it will be complete. The buoys are meant to serve as a warning system but were damaged by river debris, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

"River levels remain very high, and conditions are unpredictable," the release said. "Please use caution on area waterways and stay well clear of the Rum River Dam, as the high water levels make the distance to the dam difficult to judge from the upstream side."