Minnesota has a second Lotto America jackpot winner within the past two months.

A $3.1 million winning ticket was sold at Cub Foods on Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids for Wednesday's drawing, Minnesota Lottery officials announced Thursday.

There are two cash options: 30 annual payments or a onetime payout of roughly $1.4 million. The big win also earns the store a $10,000 bonus.

The lucky ticket holder matched all six winning numbers drawn last night (7-12-17-22-52 and the Star Ball was 3).

On March 4, a Minnesota player claimed a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot on a ticket purchased at Cub Foods in Roseville.

Lotto America jackpot winners must claim the prize in person within one year at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

A combined 31.25% in federal and state withholding taxes is deducted for every lottery prize over $5,000.

The first Lotto America jackpot was won in Minnesota on March 14, 2018, when a $22.8 million winning ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station in Roseau. The second Lotto America jackpot, worth $21.6 million, was sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey on July 10, 2019.

Any lottery player winning more than $10,000 has the option to keep their identity and city of residence undisclosed.



