A woman, a teenage girl and a young boy were fatally shot in an SUV near a park playground in Ramsey, officials said.

Anoka County sheriff's deputies and Ramsey police officers were sent to Rum River Central Park shortly before 10 a.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the adult and girl were dead, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Peters said.

Officers on the scene told emergency dispatch that the people shot were a woman, a teenage girl and a young boy.

"At this point in the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public," Peters said in a statement issued about 24 hours after deputies and officers arrived at the scene.

In response to a question from the Star Tribune, Peters added, "No arrests have been made, and law enforcement is not looking for any suspects."

Peters' words echo what law enforcement routinely says in cases of suspected murder-suicide. As of midday Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release the cause and manner behind the deaths.

This incident brings to five the total number of people in the past two weeks who have been fatally shot in Anoka County under similar circumstances.

The bodies of Sarah Fay Gordon, 41, and longtime private security provider Daniel Joseph Seman, 66, were found by police around noon on March 27 in an SUV parked in an area of retail outlets in Blaine in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive NE.

As in Monday's incident, Peters said law enforcement was not looking for any suspects in the couple's death. The cause and manner of their deaths are also pending release by the Medical Examiner's Office.



