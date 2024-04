Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Law enforcement in Lino Lakes were investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in the northern Twin Cities suburb on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a call in a residential area on the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road, according to a statement from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office issued just before 8 p.m.

Investigators are now on the scene. The Sheriff's Office said there is no known threat to the public.