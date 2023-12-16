Vikings vs. Bengals: Watching and following today's game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Bengals preview and prediction: It's Nick Mullens vs. Jake Browning in unexpected QB matchup
On a higher level, it's star receivers Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase in a game the Vikings and Bengals — both 7-6 — need to win to enhance their playoff chances.
Vikings defying odds with their many, many quarterbacks
Nick Mullens is the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback. Can he be their fourth quarterback to earn a win in a season that is affirming some NFL truths?
Vikings' Ivan Pace Jr. returns home to Cincinnati, and his namesake, as an NFL success story
Vikings undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will spend his 23rd birthday playing in front of 50 family members and friends against the Bengals.
Vikings QB Nick Mullens is accustomed to stepping up in dire circumstances
Nick Mullens will be the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback this season; all 17 of his previous starts came for teams that started at least three QBs those seasons.
Vikings' Brian O'Neill, Alexander Mattison out vs. Bengals; Jaren Hall will be backup QB
Right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison will miss the game in Cincinnati and Joshua Dobbs has been demoted.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips apologizes for drunken-driving arrest
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has continued to coach with the team since his arrest on Friday night.
-
Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson's trip to the emergency room in Las Vegas: What it was like
Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson was frustrated he couldn't still be on the field after getting knocked out of the game in Las Vegas. Here's how he handled the situation.
-
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Pace, the undrafted rookie, is the third Vikings defender to be named NFC player of the week this season.
-
Mark Craig's Week 15 NFL picks: Yes, really, some star QBs are healthy and playoff contenders
While it may seem like the NFL is running out of quarterbacks, there are some marquee passing matchups in Week 15.
-
Vikings add running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Trishton Jackson to active roster for Bengals game
The Vikings offense was battered by injuries against the Raiders on Sunday, leaving depth concerns for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.
-
