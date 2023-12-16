Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips works with quarterbacks Nick Mullens (12) and Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice this week.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

Vikings vs. Bengals: Watching and following today's game

December 15, 2023 - 10:19 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Bengals preview and prediction: It's Nick Mullens vs. Jake Browning in unexpected QB matchup

Instead of Joe Burrow vs. Kirk Cousins, it will be Jake Browning, left, at quarterback for the Bengals facing Nick Mullens, the Vikings’ fourth starting QB of the season.

— Star Tribune illustration

December 15, 2023 - 4:30 PM

On a higher level, it's star receivers Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase in a game the Vikings and Bengals — both 7-6 — need to win to enhance their playoff chances.

Vikings defying odds with their many, many quarterbacks

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens talked with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips at practice on Thursday.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

December 15, 2023 - 5:39 PM

Nick Mullens is the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback. Can he be their fourth quarterback to earn a win in a season that is affirming some NFL truths?

Vikings' Ivan Pace Jr. returns home to Cincinnati, and his namesake, as an NFL success story

Ivan Pace Jr. gets his arms around Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during last month’s game against the Denver Broncos.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

December 15, 2023 - 9:19 PM

Vikings undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will spend his 23rd birthday playing in front of 50 family members and friends against the Bengals.

Vikings QB Nick Mullens is accustomed to stepping up in dire circumstances

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens walked off the field to cheers from fans in Las Vegas after leading the team to a win over the Raiders in the fourth quarter.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 13, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Nick Mullens will be the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback this season; all 17 of his previous starts came for teams that started at least three QBs those seasons.

Vikings' Brian O'Neill, Alexander Mattison out vs. Bengals; Jaren Hall will be backup QB

Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was one of several offensive starters to leave Sunday’s game against the Raiders because of an injury.

— David Becker, Associated Press

December 14, 2023 - 7:09 PM

Right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison will miss the game in Cincinnati and Joshua Dobbs has been demoted.

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips apologizes for drunken-driving arrest

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is one of Kevin O’Connell’s top assistants who has been an NFL coach for 17 years.

— Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

December 12, 2023 - 7:16 PM

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has continued to coach with the team since his arrest on Friday night.