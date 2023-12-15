With starter Alexander Mattison out with an ankle injury, the Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin from the practice squad on Friday for Saturday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Ty Chandler will be the lead back for the Vikings in Cincinnati, coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday. Kene Nwangwu will get more carries, too, after playing mostly on special teams since he returned from injured reserve in Week 7. He has four carries for 12 yards.

Gaskin has not played an offensive snap for the Vikings this season. He was signed in late August after being cut by the Dolphins. He was Miami's leading rusher in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Vikings also elevated receiver Trishton Jackson from the practice squad. Justin Jefferson is questionable for Saturday's game after sustaining a chest injury on a hard hit against Las Vegas, but he and O'Connell said this week they expect Jefferson to play in Cincinnati. Jackson has played six games this season, mostly on special teams, and has two catches for nine yards, including a two-point conversion against the Falcons.