No Vikings player has been on the field for a larger percentage of the team's offensive snaps this season than Brian O'Neill. The right tackle won't be available to the Vikings on Saturday, though.

The Vikings ruled O'Neill out for Saturday's game in Cincinnati, after he missed his third consecutive day of practice on Thursday because of the sprained left ankle he sustained on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Before he was injured on Sunday, O'Neill had played every offensive snap for the Vikings this season, returning from the avulsion fracture he sustained in his right ankle on Jan. 1. He has been on the field for 830 of the team's 872 snaps, 30 more than any other Vikings offensive player.

With O'Neill out on Saturday, David Quessenberry will start at right tackle after taking over for him in Las Vegas.

"His mental makeup is great. He's got [strength], length, all the things you want in a tackle," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said of Quessenberry. "I love everything about him: the way he steps in there. There's never any flinch. He's got more juice than anybody on the sideline, in the huddle, and I think he makes us better, having a guy like that, that can step in in those critical moments."

Running back Alexander Mattison, who sprained his right ankle on Sunday in Las Vegas, will also be out for Saturday. Mattison was on the field briefly during the open portion of the Vikings' Thursday practice, but left before players started any work.

O'Connell said Ty Chandler, who carried 12 times against the Raiders, will be the lead back for the Vikings on Saturday. "Ty has been trending toward getting more carries," O'Connell said. "We're excited to see Kene [Nwangwu] get some opportunities."

He said the Vikings will determine whether to elevate running back Myles Gaskin or DeWayne McBride from the practice squad. Fullback C.J. Ham, who had a carry for seven yards last week and frequently plays as a pass protector on third downs, could get more work with Mattison out.

Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor is also out for the Bengals game because of concussion sustained against the Raiders.

Hall will be No. 2 QB

A week ago, the Vikings emerged from their bye planning to stick with Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback in Las Vegas. This week in Cincinnati, they'll start the game with Dobbs as their third QB.

O'Connell said the Vikings will make rookie Jaren Hall their No. 2 quarterback for the Bengals game behind Nick Mullens, who will start after replacing Dobbs against the Raiders. Hall started the Vikings' first game after Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles, but has been the team's No. 3 QB since returning from the concussion he sustained at the end of the first quarter against Atlanta on Nov. 5.

Hall, O'Connell said, is fully recovered from his concussion. He made the fifth-round pick the No. 2 QB this week in part to get him more work during the practice week, as the Vikings continue to develop him.

"I wanted him to go about the week, kind of simulating as if he was playing, using it as a real tool for his development and growth," O'Connell said. "We'll kind of go about it that way."

O'Connell pulled Dobbs in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' game against the Raiders on Sunday, after the quarterback had completed only 10 of his 23 passes for 63 yards in a game that remained scoreless entering the fourth quarter. O'Connell announced on Tuesday he would start Mullens against the Bengals after the quarterback completed nine of his 13 passes for 83 yards while setting up the game-winning field goal in Las Vegas.

"Josh Dobbs will be ready to play, like he has, to help us go three-and-two over the last five," O'Connell said. "Tons of confidence in all three guys. I know our entire offensive group feels that way."

Jefferson expected to play

Though the Vikings listed Justin Jefferson as questionable for the game with the chest injury that knocked him out of the Raiders game, the receiver is expected to be ready for the Bengals.

"He did probably more than I originally expected, and responded really well to all the work," O'Connell said. "We feel really good about where Justin's at."

Jefferson's LSU teammate, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited by an ankle injury earlier in the week and carries no injury designation for the game.