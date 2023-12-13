After leading the Vikings' defensive shutout on Sunday in Las Vegas, rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Pace, the undrafted rookie, led the Vikings with 13 tackles — including eight in the first quarter — a sack, and the game-sealing interception off Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. He's the Vikings' third defensive player of the week this season, joining safety Camryn Bynum and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Pace has continued to ascend since Hicks, the 31-year-old team captain, went down with a leg injury last month. Pace has assumed the in-helmet microphone to relay defensive play calls and has been the Vikings' leading tackler in each of the three games that Hicks has missed.

Through 13 games, the Vikings defense ranks fifth in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed in the first year under coordinator Brian Flores.