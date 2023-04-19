Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings should become more clear in the days leading up to the draft — or in the days after.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

NFL draft position preview: Will Dalvin Cook be price Vikings pay for picks in the draft?

April 19, 2023 - 5:44 PM

The Vikings have a logjam at running back and seem more likely to move one than to add one in the draft.

NFL draft position preview: Secondary remains a primary concern for the Vikings

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, left, allowed a 25.3 passer rating when quarterbacks targeted him last season.

— Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

April 18, 2023 - 6:36 AM

Given their lack of depth and defensive coordinator Brian Flores' emphasis on man coverage, the Vikings could spend another high draft pick on a cornerback.

NFL draft preview: Vikings could use more receivers in Justin Jefferson's orbit

Wide receiver Jordan Addison starred at both Pittsburgh (17 TDs in 2021) and USC (eight TDs in 2022). Could he step in as the Vikings’ third wide receiver?

— Darron Cummings, Associated Press

April 17, 2023 - 2:36 PM

The Vikings haven't made a big addition at receiver since Adam Thielen's release. They could use more targets (and more speed) around superstar Justin Jefferson.