NFL draft position preview: Will Dalvin Cook be price Vikings pay for picks in the draft?
The Vikings have a logjam at running back and seem more likely to move one than to add one in the draft.
NFL draft position preview: Secondary remains a primary concern for the Vikings
Given their lack of depth and defensive coordinator Brian Flores' emphasis on man coverage, the Vikings could spend another high draft pick on a cornerback.
NFL draft preview: Vikings could use more receivers in Justin Jefferson's orbit
The Vikings haven't made a big addition at receiver since Adam Thielen's release. They could use more targets (and more speed) around superstar Justin Jefferson.