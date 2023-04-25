This is the seventh in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which runs Thursday-Saturday. Today: Tight ends.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

After a trade deadline deal that made T.J. Hockenson their No. 2 passing target for the second half of the season, the Vikings continued to add to the tight end position in free agency. They signed former Ravens tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year deal, guaranteeing him $8.2 million at signing. Oliver worked primarily as a blocking tight end in Baltimore, though he could see a larger role in the passing game with the Vikings. In any case, the investments at the position indicate the Vikings plan to have two tight ends on the field more often in 2023 — and they could have the Hockenson/Oliver pairing again for 2024, if they can work out an extension with Hockenson.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Low. Given the role Hockenson will play in the offense, and the fact the Vikings could look to sign the 26-year-old long-term, this isn't a major need in 2023. Oliver, who's also 26, could grow into a larger role during the season, and the Vikings still have Johnny Mundt, who's back on the second year of a deal that keeps the blocking tight end at a league minimum. The Vikings could use a late pick on a tight end, but it seems unlikely they'd invest early in a position to which they've already devoted significant resources.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame: The top prospect in the class is a big body (6-foot-4, 249 pounds) who ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash this spring. Mayer is a force in the run game who led the Irish with nine touchdowns this season. He's not as fast as some of the game's most dynamic tight ends, but will be a solid receiver in the NFL who can play a majority of his team's snaps.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah: He scored a total of 35 touchdowns in college, starting his career at San Diego before transferring to Utah, and shows his basketball background on the field with fluid movement skills and ability to make tough catches in midair. He'll be a strong receiving threat in the NFL while he continues to add the size he'll need to survive in the league.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State: He's the nephew of former Vikings offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and he could put himself in the top two rounds of the draft if teams are comfortable with his health after he missed the final 11 games of the season with a left knee injury. Musgrave grew up as a decorated alpine skier, and his explosiveness on the field stood out at the combine. He could be a strong receiving threat in the NFL.

ONE SLEEPER

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State: Kraft could be a Day 2 pick, following Dallas Goedert's path from the Jackrabbits to the NFL. He showed good speed and agility in college, though he struggled with drops at times and might need to refine his route-running skills in the NFL. But his skill set and leadership traits should make him attractive to teams in the second or third round of the draft.