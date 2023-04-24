Gophers center John Michael Schmitz is expected to be the first player with Minnesota connections to be selected in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday. Here are some Gophers and Minnesotans to watch out for this week.

John Michael Schmitz, center, Gophers

Schmitz developed into one of the most reliable Big Ten offensive linemen over six seasons with the Gophers, including the last three years as a full-time starting center. He earned first-team All-America and All-Big Ten honors after 12 starts last season.

Mohamed Ibrahim, running back, Gophers

Ibrahim ran for a program-record 53 rushing touchdowns, and the former three-star recruit said he's at home as an underdog in this draft: "That comes with the territory. I was never the guy, so I kind of just got to go out there and prove myself every time."

Jordan Howden, safety, Gophers

Howden is a former preferred walk-on who became a five-year contributor and team captain for the Gophers secondary. His father, Ramsese, is a former cornerback at Grambling State, and his cousin, Saladin Martin, played three years in the NFL.

Terell Smith, cornerback, Gophers

Smith burst onto the scene with eight deflections as a freshman in 2018. He continued to ascend as a four-year starter. With ideal size — 6-foot, 204 pounds with long arms — Smith is going to entice some NFL team that might also like his 4.41-second run in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Evan Hull, running back, Maple Grove

After starring at Northwestern, Hull tested well at the combine, where he put an exclamation point on every drill by finishing runs to the end zone at Lucas Oil Stadium. He ranked seventh among running backs with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and was a productive receiver in college.

Noah Gindorff, tight end, Crosby

In 2019, Gindorff caught six touchdowns for North Dakota State, tying now-Packers receiver Christian Watson for the team lead while also teaming up with Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson. He could rejoin his former teammates in the NFL if he can overcome recent ankle injuries.

Brent Laing, offensive line, Lakeville/UMD

Laing could be Minnesota-Duluth's first NFL draft pick since 1990. He's been preparing to transition to center or guard in the pros after starting 43 games as UMD's right tackle.

Other draft-eligible players: QB Tanner Morgan (Gophers), DL Thomas Rush (Gophers), LB Mariano Sori-Marin (Gophers), OL Chuck Filiaga (Gophers), DB Benny Sapp III (Eden Prairie), WR Jalen Sample (MSU-Mankato)