Brent Laing, the former University of Minnesota-Duluth right tackle, said it was "a little bit surreal" when NFL scouts first showed up at the Bulldogs' practice field in 2021. He was a junior, and the 2017 recruit from Lakeville hadn't seen a pro scout on campus before.

That was just the beginning. After 43 starts at UMD, Laing was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas where he was evaluated a few months ago by Patriots staffers on the West roster as well as NFL scouts. Shortly afterward, Laing got an email inviting him to the NFL Scouting Combine.

That'd never happened to a Bulldogs football player before.

"I didn't really believe it at first," Laing said.

He could be the first Minnesota-Duluth player selected in the NFL draft since 1990, when offensive lineman Brent Griffith was a seventh-round pick by the Bills.

"It'd be incredible," Laing said. "Not a ton of guys get the opportunity to be here, especially coming from Division II. It's getting more popular for Division II guys to make it to the league, which is cool to see. But it'd mean everything. I loved my time in Duluth."

Laing credits his development into an NFL prospect to staying six years in Duluth. As his blocking improved and attracted attention, he briefly thought about transferring to a bigger conference to prove himself against better competition. But he did not waver.

"Had some really good roommates and teammates," Laing said. "Got the opportunity to be a team captain, and that's something I've been striving to be in my career."

Laing and his roommates, including Bulldogs tight end Zach Ojile (Blaine) and running back Wade Sullivan (Lakeville), helped each other get through a pandemic-canceled 2020 season.

There were no games at UMD that year, just a few practices and scrimmages. They retreated to their garage to build a makeshift gym.

"Built a squat rack out of wood," Laing said. "Collected as many free weights as we could, and do with what we had."

Each of the next two years, Laing was a D-II All-America selection by the American Football Coaches Association.

Accommodations have been better at the Training Haus in Eagan, where Laing and Gophers center John Michael Schmitz spent time this offseason training with Bill Welle and former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone. Boone said they paired Laing and Schmitz together for just about everything from on-field position drills to classroom work.

"I gave them an hour-long test," Boone said. "Identifications, protections, techniques. They work well together. They're both really smart."

After starting 33 games at right tackle and 10 at guard, Laing has been picking Schmitz's brain about playing center. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Laing was told he's probably best suited for guard or center in the NFL. He worked on the interior during Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

Laing said he still takes a thing or two from right tackle Brian O'Neill, one of his favorite Vikings players. Maybe O'Neill will be a future teammate. Laing said he spoke with Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper — a former lineman from then-D-II North Dakota — in Indianapolis at the combine.

"I've been a Vikings fan my whole life," Laing said, "so it'd be a cool experience."