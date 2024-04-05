Caitlin Clark and Iowa vs. Paige Bueckers and Connecticut. Undefeated South Carolina vs. surprising semifinalist North Carolina State.

Another epic doubleheader awaits fans tonight at the women's Final Four in Cleveland. "Epic" is Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's word, not ours.

It all begins at 6 p.m., with Dawn Staley's Gamecocks vs. the Wolfpack. UConn vs. Iowa follows, likely starting around 8:30 p.m. The games are being televised by ESPN, so you may be wondering how to watch the games if you live in an ESPN-free environment.

You can do it for free. If ESPN isn't available through one of the streaming services to which you currently subscribe, you can get it by ordering a seven-day trial of Fubo, a streaming service that specializes in sports content. You can find the link here.

If you want to enjoy the games with other fans, the Women's Final Four will be featured at A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis, which is dedicated to showing women's sports events. The Riverview Theater will show the Iowa-UConn game on the big screen for free. Doors open at 8:05 p.m. and donations for the local Food Shelf are requested.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC. So break out that antenna, cord cutters.

The men's Final Four games on Saturday night are also on cable, on TBS. If you got that Fubo free trial to watch the women, you won't be able to watch the men there because TBS is not available on that service. If you don't currently have a live TV streaming service like YouTubeTV or Hulu+Live TV with TBS, you would need Max. One month with ads is $9.99, while the ad-free version is $15.99 per month. If you are already a Max subscriber, the B/R Sports live streaming add-on is currently free for a month.

The men's semifinals tip off at 5:09 p.m. with N.C. State vs. Purdue, followed by Alabama vs. UConn around 7:49 p.m.



