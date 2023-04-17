This is the first in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which begins April 27. Today: wide receivers.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

There is a hole in head coach Kevin O'Connell's three-receiver offense after the Vikings released veteran Adam Thielen after 10 seasons due to salary cap restraints. He'll be seen again soon when the Vikings travel next fall to Carolina, where Thielen signed a three-year deal to pair with the eventual No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. Behind Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver K.J. Osborn combined for four 100-yard games in December and January; Thielen's most recent 100-yard game came Oct. 17, 2021 in Carolina.

Jefferson will get a massive contract extension at some point, but Osborn is entering the last year of his rookie deal. This is also the last year of Jalen Reagor's contract, which is fully guaranteed as a 2020 first-round pick. Reagor wasn't a very reliable option last year as a receiver or punt returner, so the Vikings signed ex-Rams receiver and punt returner Brandon Powell to compete for that spot. Receiver Bisi Johnson's contract expired, and he remains a free agent.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Moderate. The Vikings — who currently have only five draft picks, starting with the 23rd overall in the first round — need depth. Having an all-around superstar like Jefferson means just about any type of player can become a complement. A speedy target like Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. could widen coverage zones, while a big-bodied target like Cedric Tillman of Tennessee could win solo matchups under Jefferson's shadow. Currently, Jefferson (via an expected fifth-year option) and Jalen Nailor are the only Vikings receivers under contract in 2024. They also control the 2024 rights of receivers Trishton Jackson and Blake Proehl. But they need more.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State: Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards in 2021, leading a Buckeyes team that also had 2022 first-round draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave at receiver. Within that season, Smith-Njigba had a record-breaking 347-yard game against Utah while Wilson and Olave opted out of the bowl game. A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to three games last year, but the first-round talent remains.

Jordan Addison, USC: Addison weighed just 173 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine this spring, but he played much bigger for two programs. He was the nation's best receiver with Pittsburgh with 17 touchdowns and the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 with Kenny Pickett. He transferred to USC last fall and led the Trojans with 875 yards, eight touchdowns and an All-Pac-12 selection despite missing three games to injury.

Quentin Johnston, TCU: The big, fast and full-of-potential receiver in this class, Johnston (6-foot-3 and 208 pounds) ran away from a lot of defenders in college. But draft analysts cite inconsistent hands as a big question about how quickly he'll make an impact in the NFL. Regardless, Johnston's blend of athleticism and size often gets drafted early.

ONE SLEEPER

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee: He was limited to six games because of ankle surgery last season, when speedy teammate Jalin Hyatt took the spotlight with 15 touchdowns. But the 6-foot-3, 213-pound Tillman had 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns the last time he played a full season. He could be well suited for matchups against bigger NFL corners. Tillman's dominant 2021 included a 200-yard game against eventual national champion Georgia.