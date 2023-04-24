This is the sixth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which runs April 27-29. Today: Offensive linemen

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

The Vikings' seventh-ranked offense returns every offensive lineman from last season. Center Garrett Bradbury re-signed, getting a three-year deal ahead of free agency. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but Minnesota has rights to the other four starters — left tackle Christian Darrisaw, right tackle Brian O'Neill, right guard Ed Ingram and Bradbury — through at least 2025 (including Darrisaw's fifth-year option). Whether head coach Kevin O'Connell decides to keep the interior line together that long remains to be seen. Bradbury improved last season with this coaching staff, and the line was at its best while healthy through the first 10 games. But the group still took lumps, particularly on the interior, and needs further growth as run and pass blockers from Cleveland, Bradbury and Ingram.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Moderately low. The Vikings not only kept the starters together, but every backup returned as well. Reserve center/guard Austin Schlottmann and tackle Oli Udoh re-signed along with Bradbury. Backup center/guard Chris Reed accepted a pay cut for a chance to earn a roster spot this summer. Coaches have spoken highly of Schlottmann, Reed and tackle Vederian Lowe, a 2022 sixth-round pick. With the depth chart intact, whether or not the Vikings draft more interior linemen will shed light on how they view their long-term options.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida: Considered the top guard prospect by NFL Media, Torrence wasn't always the big shot. He was a two-star recruit who committed to the University of Louisiana. He then ascended for three seasons and followed coach Billy Napier to Florida, where Torrence earned All-American and All-SEC honors at right guard in 2022. A massive blocker (6-5, 330 pounds) with that kind of development will get drafted early.

G Steve Avila, TCU: One of the draft's most versatile blockers, Avila started games at center, guard and tackle for TCU. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 center as a junior, and a second-team All-American guard as a senior in 2022. He didn't allow a sack last season, according to NFL.com. Avila (6-3, 332 pounds) is built to hold up in the pros, too.

C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin: Across the state border from Gophers center John Michael Schmitz, Tippmann might be the only other blocker with a claim as the draft's best center. Tippmann (6-6, 313 pounds) is tall for a center, but he's got the desired combination of strength, athleticism and football smarts to transition to the pros. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in two seasons as a starter.

ONE SLEEPER

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas: Stromberg started 44 games, with most at center, the last three seasons. He also started at both guard spots as a freshman, offering the versatility coveted by NFL coaching staffs in young reserves. Stromberg tested as one of the most athletic centers at the combine. He was also voted by SEC coaches as the conference's best offensive lineman, winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2022.