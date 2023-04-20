This is the fourth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which runs April 27-29. Today: Inside linebackers.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

Eric Kendricks was on the wrong side of 30 and no longer affordable. That doesn't mean one of the best inside linebackers in team history won't be sorely missed as both a productive player and exceptional leader. The team absolutely adores 2022 third-round pick Brian Asamoah, an exceptional special teamer as a rookie and Kendricks' replacement. Though Asamoah could very well grow into that role, he is only 23 and played 11% of the team's defensive snaps last season. That's a far cry from Kendricks leading the team in tackles in seven of his eight seasons, including last year in an unfamiliar scheme, and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. Jordan Hicks, who turns 31 in June, is decent but he's back primarily because he's cheaper than Kendricks. He brings a veteran presence and hasn't missed a game in four years. Troy Dye, 26, is a capable short-term backup with six career starts while mostly serving as a quality special teamer. William Kwenkeu made the team as an undrafted rookie last year; he played only 13 defensive snaps. And free-agent pickup Troy Reeder, who turns 29 in September, essentially was brought in to fill the special teams void being created by Asamoah moving up to full-time defensive starter. Reeder played three years with the Rams and last year with the Chargers. He has 25 career starts, but played only 6% of the Chargers' defensive snaps with no starts last season.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Moderate. The Vikings aren't exactly rock-solid at the position, but they do believe they have the players and the potential to give it a go without using a pick on this year's lackluster and thin group of prospects. Like running back on offense, the three-down off-ball linebacker is struggling for respect and first-round pedigree in today's game. The only one drafted in the first round a year ago was Quay Walker, who went 22nd to the Packers. Iowa's Jack Campbell might slip into the bottom of the first round if teams think he can use that size, length and speed to cover running backs. The Vikings won't draft Campbell or any other inside linebacker high and probably will pass later as well unless there's a special teams prospect who wows them.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Jack Campbell, Iowa: The Butkus Award winner is 6-5 and 246 pounds, has impressive speed (4.65) for that size and length, and impressed the NFL folks with his agility and athleticism at the scouting combine. Instinctive with good range, he had 140 tackles as a junior and 125 tackles and a pick of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as a senior.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas: The top prep prospect out of Texas first went to Alabama as an edge rusher. The 6-5, 235-pounder then transferred to Arkansas and became an All-America pick as an off-ball linebacker. A sure tackler with coverage ability, he led the Razorbacks with 103 tackles, 13 ½ for loss and 9 ½ sacks.

Daiyan Henley, Washington State: A former receiver who started out at Nevada has turned heads as an inside backer, first at Nevada and then last year at Washington State. He's still a bit raw, but the 6-2, 225-pounder has excellent speed and was a standout at the Senior Bowl. He had 103 tackles and four interceptions as a junior at Nevada, and three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception at Washington State.

ONE SLEEPER

Bumper Pool, Arkansas: The future all-name teamer could be one heck of a seventh-rounder or UDFA signing. In 55 games at Arkansas, the 6-2, 235-pounder had a school-record 441 tackles. Though he doesn't project as an NFL starter, his skills and mindset – and the first name he chose and legally changed into at 16 – seem perfectly fit for the leader of an NFL special teams unit.