The Vikings went 4-0 in October, and in every game their opponent either had a fourth-quarter lead or had the ball in the final 5 minutes of regulation with a chance to tie or take the lead.

It was a special month that saw the Vikings make plays when games were on the line. Below them in the standings, the Vikings watched the rest of the NFC North go a combined 2-12 in October, adding to the charmed nature of things.

As we prepare to turn the calendar to November, let's look at the 10 plays that defined the Vikings' amazing month — much of which I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast with Patrick Reusse.

10. Kirk Cousins' TD scramble vs. Arizona: The Vikings were 5-for-5 in the red zone Sunday against Arizona, with their most unlikely score coming on a 17-yard touchdown run by the less-than-mobile Cousins. If that isn't living right, I don't know what is.

9. Game-winning drive vs. Bears: This was a series of plays rather than just one play, but a 17-play, 75-yard drive that included five third down conversions gave the Vikings a fourth-quarter lead against the Bears.

8. Bears 1 yard short vs Washington: As noted, part of the charmed month was the failure of their foes. Chicago lost 12-7 to the Commanders when their final offensive play came up one yard short of the end zone.

7. Doubs incompletion for Packers in loss to Washington: Speaking of which, an incompletion from Aaron Rodgers intended for rookie Romeo Doubs — part of a 14-3 lead that turned into a 23-21 loss to Washington — symbolized the frustration in Green Bay. "What are we doing," lip-readers could easily see Rodgers saying multiple times that day.

6. Dalvin Cook's 53-yard TD run vs. Miami: The Vikings struggled on offense all day, but Cook's burst in the fourth quarter was all the edge they needed in a 24-16 win. The Vikings won ugly in October, but wins are wins.

5. Jaylen Waddle fumble: The Cook run came almost immediately after the Vikings forced and recovered a Waddle fumble with the Dolphins driving for a potential go-ahead score. It starts a turnover theme for us ...

4. Muffed punt by Arizona: In another instance where their opponent seemed to be seizing momentum, the Vikings took a gift of a muffed punt fumble recovery — when leading just 28-26 early in the fourth quarter — and turned it into the final points in Sunday's game.

3. Smith-Marsette fumble: The Vikings closed out the driving Bears when Cameron Dantzler yanked the ball right out of receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette's hands on Chicago's final possession in a 29-22 Vikings win.

2. Rodgers stymied by Giants: Let's not forget that the Packers were 3-1 and led the Giants 17-3 in the second quarter in London before their year took a hard turn. New York won 27-22, batting down two Rodgers passes inside the 10 yard line late to seal the victory. That started Green Bay's four-game losing streak.

1. Double doink: The number one play, by far, that symbolizes the Vikings' October fortune also happened in London. Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit the upright and crossbar before the ball fell inches short on a potential game-tying field goal. The Vikings escaped and haven't lost since then.