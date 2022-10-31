Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the weekend in sports. The Vikings won in familiar fashion, defeating Arizona 34-26 by again making the big plays in the biggest moments. They're now 6-1, and with every other team in the NFC North sitting at 3-5 or worse they are in magnificent early position.

The Timberwolves are 4-3, a record suggestive of a decent start, but their play has been clunky at best. They lost again to the Spurs on Sunday, and Reusse has concerns about how this looks — plus how it will look once the Wolves start playing better teams.

Thoughts, too, on the Gophers, Wild and St. Thomas.

