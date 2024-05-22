Tap here for in-game box score and play-by-play

The Timberwolves and Mavericks are meeting tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals at Target Center. Staff writer Chris Hine provides this live report:

Shootaround: McDaniels lauded, but who will guard Kyrie?

On Tuesday, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels earned his first All-Defensive Team accolades as he was voted to the league's second team.

McDaniels' dogged perimeter defense has been the perfect complement to Rudy Gobert on the interior and is one of the main reasons the Wolves had the No. 1 defense in the league this season.

McDaniels is no stranger to guarding some of the best players in the league, and that includes Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who will be his likely sparring partner for a lot of the Western Conference finals.

At shootaround Game 1, Doncic was asked to name his top three perimeter defenders in the league, and he named Oklahoma City's Lu Dort, Boston's Jrue Holiday and his Dallas teammate Derrick Jones.

Then he quickly issued an addendum to his statement to include McDaniels.

"He can guard one through five, for sure, he's a great defender," Doncic said. "When you asked about the top 3, I forgot about McDaniels. Some people will be [mad] if I don't include him. He's definitely top 3. He has been incredible, he has long hands, he's locked in and he's going to be tough to go against."

Wolves guard Anthony Edwards said after the win over Denver in Game 7 that he'd be guarding Kyrie Irving, but the reality is the Wolves are likely to use a rotating case of Edwards, McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson (on Doncic) at times in the series.

Edwards, who has played some of the best on ball defense of his career throughout the playoffs, received four second-team votes for the all-defense team, 62 votes behind McDaniels. When asked what he thought about getting those four votes, he said, "Only four?"



