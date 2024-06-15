The Twins' Saturday afternoon game at Target Field against Oakland was postponed because of inclement weather and rescheduled for a Sunday split doubleheader.

Sunday's first game will start as scheduled at 1:10 p.m. and the second game begins at 6:40 p.m.

Light rain fell on a tarp covered infield Saturday afternoon, but storms were forecast for later. Saturday's game was called off about 30 minutes before Saturday's scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

Twins righthander Bailey Ober was set to start against the Athletics' Joey Estes.

Both teams have Monday off, but Minnesota high school baseball state championship games are scheduled at Target Field all day. More bad weather is forecast for Monday, too.

Before the postponement was announced, the Twins wrote a lineup card without outfielders Max Kepler and Byron Buxton in it.

Kepler was out after he got hit hard by a pitch just above his elbow in Friday's eighth inning. He stayed in the game and hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Manager Rocco Baldelli called Kepler "good" on Saturday, but in need of some care.

"He's definitely stiff and sore moving his arm and that's to be expected," Baldelli said. "It's more than a little bit. If it was just a little bit he'd be playing. We figured he'd be waking up today not in the best of spots, but it doesn't seem like there' anything long term that we have to worry about. He's probably going to need a day or two."

Trevor Larnach was set to start in right field, while Manny Margot was penciled in at center for Buxton, who is hitting .370 with a .433 on-base percentage and a .556 slugging percentage over his past seven games (10-for-27 with a home run and six RBI).

"He's doing fine, he's playing good," Baldelli said, referring to Buxton. "The better he plays, the more he wants to play. It's natural. The more he's going to come in on a day like today and say, `I'm good, I feel great.' That's why Buck's not making the decision about when he plays. We need to keep him going. The only way to do that is probably play him three games, give him a day. Play him four, give him a day. He looks good, couldn't be more pleased."