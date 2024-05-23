Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves made his first All-NBA team, earning second-team honors in results announced Wednesday night.

The All-NBA first team is Denver's Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Joining Edwards on the second team are Jalen Brunson of the Knicks, Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Kevin Durant of the Suns and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers.

The third team was Devin Booker of Phoenix, Steph Curry of Golden State, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana, LeBron James of the Lakers and Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento.

With the All-NBA berth, the value of Edwards' next deal increases. Edwards will now make around 30% of the salary cap instead of 25% on the five-year maximum extension he signed last summer.

That will bring the total value of the contract to around $245 million. This will add to the luxury-tax burden the Wolves will face next season if they want to keep this season's team as intact as possible.

The Wolves also have Karl-Anthony Towns' supermax extension kicking next season, which will take his salary from $36 million to around $49 million. Rudy Gobert is on the books for around $44 million while the extension for Jaden McDaniels also kicks in and takes his salary from $4 million to $22.6 million.

Edwards, 22, averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wolves in his fourth NBA season.

He is the sixth player in Wolves history to make the All-NBA team, joining Kevin Garnett (eight times), Karl-Anthony Towns (twice), Kevin Love (twice), Sam Cassell and Jimmy Butler.